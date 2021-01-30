UNCG rolls to its sixth straight win with dominant performance at home against VMI

Isaiah Miller was asked about his spectacular dunk during the game-changing 16-0 run. “Back in the day I did it on a Nerf goal,” Miller said.

Miller was asked about the big key during the six-game win streak: “Just taking the defense seriously and sometimes in a game we drop our defensive level sometimes. Our defense really just brings it up and once we get that down we are just out there having fun.”

Coach Wes Miller: “Our depth has to be a strength. We do have more talent from top to bottom than we’ve ever had. We have to keep finding ways to use that depth and I thought we did a de-cent job of that tonight.”

Freshman Jarrett Hensley on finding more playing time: “I feel like I just came out and tried to play my game and lately I’ve been trying to not force anything. I’m just trying to worry about playing and letting the game come to me. I feel like that mentality has helped me not to over think too much.”

Notable

Coach Wes Miller, who is in his 10th season at UNCG, earned his 176th career win to tie Lefty Driesell for 14th on the Southern Conference all-time wins list. Driesell, a hall of fame coach, went on to coach at Maryland. Miller is now chasing Everett Case, who won 187 games for N.C. State from 1946 through 1953.