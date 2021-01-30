UNCG rolls to its sixth straight win with dominant performance at home against VMI

UNC Greensboro is rounding into form as February approaches in the Southern Conference.
The Spartans won their sixth in a row on Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum beating VMI 76-59.
It was the ninth straight time the Spartans have beaten the Keydets, who have struggled on the road this season. The Keydets fell to 0-6 on the road.
The victory kept the Spartans in second place in the conference as they are keeping pace with first-place East Tennessee State.
Stars
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 25 points, 7 steals, 7 rebounds
Kaleb Hunter: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Jarrett Hensley: 8 points in the first half
Mohammed Abdulsalem: 13 points, 9 rebounds
VMI
Jake Stephens: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Kamdyn Curfman: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Miles Lewis: 13 points, 7 rebounds
Three observations
It was one of the best dunks of his career, but Isaiah Miller did his best imitation of Michael Jordan with a breakaway after a steal with 10:57 to play. Miller got the steal, had plenty of room and did a double clutch reverse dunk that helped in a run that broke open the game. Miller’s dunk gave the Spartans a 54-41 lead and the Keydets never recovered. The Spartans ended up with a 16-0 run that was fueled by their defense, and for the game the Spartans had 15 steals.
.@Nike_Beast23 DOES NOT QUIT! 💪Another steal and this time he has the space for one of his patented dunks! 🏀🔥✈️#letsgoG pic.twitter.com/rgdlYMklht— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) January 31, 2021
As the February schedule gets going the Spartans are doing a great job of showing off their depth. In the first half after building a small lead, Coach Wes Miller subbed out all five starters and the Spartans didn’t miss a beat. The second team that came in increased their lead to eight points midway through the first half. That balance and depth will go a long way next month as Miller can count on 12 players right now in his rotation.
First-half defense for the Spartans was very good as they held VMI’s leading scorer Greg Parham to just two points. Parham headed into the game averaging 25 points per game but he was a non-factor. The Keydets struggled in the first half shooting 5 of 17 on 3-point attempts. The Spartans used an effective full-court press a lot of the time and had five steals in the first half.
What they're saying
Isaiah Miller was asked about his spectacular dunk during the game-changing 16-0 run. “Back in the day I did it on a Nerf goal,” Miller said.
Miller was asked about the big key during the six-game win streak: “Just taking the defense seriously and sometimes in a game we drop our defensive level sometimes. Our defense really just brings it up and once we get that down we are just out there having fun.”
Coach Wes Miller: “Our depth has to be a strength. We do have more talent from top to bottom than we’ve ever had. We have to keep finding ways to use that depth and I thought we did a de-cent job of that tonight.”
Freshman Jarrett Hensley on finding more playing time: “I feel like I just came out and tried to play my game and lately I’ve been trying to not force anything. I’m just trying to worry about playing and letting the game come to me. I feel like that mentality has helped me not to over think too much.”
Notable
Coach Wes Miller, who is in his 10th season at UNCG, earned his 176th career win to tie Lefty Driesell for 14th on the Southern Conference all-time wins list. Driesell, a hall of fame coach, went on to coach at Maryland. Miller is now chasing Everett Case, who won 187 games for N.C. State from 1946 through 1953.
Isaiah Miller, a senior who was the preseason player of the year in the Southern Conference, has moved into the top 30 in scoring in Southern Conference history. He has moved into 28th place in conference history. Next up for Miller on the scoring list is Elton Nesbitt of Georgia Southern who scored 1,731 points for Georgia Southern from 2013 to 2016.
The dunk party isn't over until the twins chime in! 😮👀@thekeylangley throws a lob to his brother @thekobelangley for a big slam to seal the game here in @Gbocoliseum. 💪🔥Uh, @ESPN we've got another one for you here from the 336... #letsgoG #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/2kfkbYAxBX— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) January 31, 2021
Records
UNCG: 7-2 Southern Conference, 12-5 overall.
VMI: 4-5 Southern Conference, 9-9 overall.
Up next
UNCG: at The Citadel, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
VMI: At Wofford, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
