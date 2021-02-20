UNCG's defense comes alive in the second half in 60-55 win over Chattanooga at the Greensboro Coliseum

Hayden Koval: Nine points, 4 rebounds.

Mohammed Abdulsalam: 15 points (6-for-7 FG), seven rebounds.

Three observations

• UNCG is having trouble defending the three-point shot, especially in the last two games. It hurt the Spartans in a big way Wednesday night in a loss at VMI last week. The Mocs made eight of their first 13 three-point attempts in the first half on the way to a 34-26 lead. VMI was 14-of-29 on three-point attempts on Wednesday night. The Spartans were 1-for-10 on three-pointers in the first half, but the Mocs struggled in the second half from three-point range.

• You’ve got to give credit to the Spartans' Mohammed Abdulsalam, who rebounded from a poor first half of just six minutes because of foul trouble. Abdulsalam helped the Spartans battle back from an eight-point deficit, and his three-point play with 10 minutes left in the game gave the Spartans a 41-40 lead. He went on a 7-0 run himself to give the Spartans a five-point lead that was a key stretch in the second half.