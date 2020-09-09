The United States Golf Association has always had a soft spot for the Pinehurst area when it has doled out its championship tournaments.
Now, the Pinehurst area long considered “The American Home of Golf” will have a heavy USGA presence with the U.S. Open cemented into its rotation. Not only will the U.S. Open be played at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024, it will be back in 2029, ’35, ’41 and ’47.
“Pinehurst is now an anchor for U.S. Opens,” Mike Davis, the USGA's chief executive offer, said Wednesday in announcing the partial move of USGA headquarters.
A USGA presence will remain in Liberty Corner, N.J., but the USGA Golf Museum and an equipment-testing center will relocate to Pinehurst.
“Golf House Pinehurst” will be completed by 2023 and will include the most extensive collection of golf history in regards to the USGA, which was established in 1895.
Pat Corso, one of the drivers of the deal brokered between the USGA and Pinehurst Resort and involving North Carolina lawmakers, touted the economic benefits.
“This gives our state an unprecedented economic future,” said Corso, a former president and CEO of Pinehurst Resort.
The USGA is investing $25 million into the project over the next several years.
Two buildings will be constructed near the clubhouse at Pinehurst Resort, and 50 full-time jobs are expected to be created.
Bob Dedman Jr., whose family owns Pinehurst Resort, said: “We are honored to be selected as the U.S. Open’s first anchor site, an unprecedented distinction and testament to Pinehurst No. 2’s legacy and future as a championship test for the world’s greatest golfers.”
The U.S. Open was held most recently at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014, when the men and women competed in consecutive weeks. Reports estimated the economic impact for those two weeks on North Carolina at nearly $240 million.
