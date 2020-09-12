acc logo blue 091619

Virginia and Virginia Tech have postponed their football opener Sept. 19 because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech, and Duke's game against Virginia has been moved from Nov. 14 to Sept. 26.

The Virginia schools said their decision was mutual. No makeup date was announced for the game that had been set for Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days.

Neither school has a common open date through the ACC's regular season, which is scheduled to end Dec. 5.

The Duke-Virginia game will now be the season opener for the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech's new season opener will also be Sept. 26 against N.C. State at Lane Stadium. That game had originally been scheduled for Saturday.

On its web page, Virginia Tech reported Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned Aug. 24.

The Virginia Tech athletics department has refused to release athlete-specific results. Athletics departments around the country are not prohibited from showing COVID statistical transparency by either HIPAA or FERPA guidelines.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments