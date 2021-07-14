Volunteers needed for PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

The Wyndham Championship needs you.
If you’ve ever thought about volunteering to work at a PGA Tour tournament, it’s time to consider. It’s especially a good time to consider because the tournament is only four weeks away.
Mark Brazil, entering his 20th year as director of one of the PGA Tour's oldest tournaments, is making a push to recruit volunteers for the event Aug. 11-15 at Sedgefield Country Club.
“We only needed about a third (or 400 volunteers) last year,” Brazil said of the 2020 tournament, played without spectators during the pandemic. “And so that kind of hurts us as we head into this year’s tournament. We’ll get there to the kind of numbers we need, but we are sort of pushing it out there now.”
About 1,000 volunteers are signed up, Brazil said, but about 500 more are needed.
The tournament will be open to about 15,000 spectators daily for a pro-am Wednesday and the Thursday-Sunday competition rounds. The biggest need for volunteers will be for marshals, or gallery control. ShotLink and the practice range also require help.
Winston-Salem's Mike Pollard has been a volunteer at three of the last six Wyndhams. He works the hole that Inmar, a Winston-Salem company for which he has worked for seven years, has sponsored. Inmar is among the companies that have paid the fee for its employees who volunteer.
“I’ve helped on the 18th hole, the practice range and one year I had the 18th fairway,” Pollard said. “It’s really a great reason to be out there because you can get pretty close to the action.”
Volunteers pay $60 or $100 when they register, but there are perks. For the lower cost, volunteers receive a golf hat, a Ralph Lauren golf shirt, a rain poncho, a Wyndham Championship drawstring bag, daily general admission with their volunteer badge and four free tickets good for Thursday through Sunday.
“It’s a $60 fee, but it’s worth about $300 so it’s a good deal,” Brazil said.
For $100, an adidas rain jacket is included.
Since the Greater Greensboro Open began in 1938, volunteers have helped the tournament run smoothly. That tradition carried over to the Greensboro Jaycees, who were a major part of the tournament for nearly 50 years and handled the bulk of the volunteering.
The tournament has been run by the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation since 2005.
Without committed volunteers, Brazil said, one of the Triad's longest-running events could not be a success.
“This is so good for the Piedmont Triad so that the world gets to see what we can do here in Greensboro,” Brazil said of national TV coverage and the prestige of hosting the PGA Tour’s final regular-season tournament. “And I say the same thing to volunteers every year: 'Thank you so much for coming out. You are very, very important and have key roles in making this thing a success.'”
