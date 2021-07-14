Volunteers needed for PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

The Wyndham Championship needs you.

If you’ve ever thought about volunteering to work at a PGA Tour tournament, it’s time to consider. It’s especially a good time to consider because the tournament is only four weeks away.

Mark Brazil, entering his 20th year as director of one of the PGA Tour's oldest tournaments, is making a push to recruit volunteers for the event Aug. 11-15 at Sedgefield Country Club.

“We only needed about a third (or 400 volunteers) last year,” Brazil said of the 2020 tournament, played without spectators during the pandemic. “And so that kind of hurts us as we head into this year’s tournament. We’ll get there to the kind of numbers we need, but we are sort of pushing it out there now.”

About 1,000 volunteers are signed up, Brazil said, but about 500 more are needed.

The tournament will be open to about 15,000 spectators daily for a pro-am Wednesday and the Thursday-Sunday competition rounds. The biggest need for volunteers will be for marshals, or gallery control. ShotLink and the practice range also require help.