Wake Forest alum Will Zalatoris to play in PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship

One of the PGA Tour's fastest-rising young stars says he will play in next week's Wyndham Championship.
What you need to know:
Will Zalatoris
2021-22 season
- No. 13 world ranking, No. 9 in FedEx Cup points, No. 10 in U.S. Presidents Cup standings, No. 2 in DP World Tour standings
- T6 at Masters, second at PGA Championship (lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff), T2 at U.S. Open, T28 at Open Championship
- Eight top-10 finishes this season, including T5 at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Could earn a $1.1 million bonus through the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 at the end of the regular season
- If he wins the Wyndham, he could move up to sixth and increase his postseason bonus by $600,000
Notable
- Wake Forest alumnus
- Has been runner-up in three majors: 2021 Masters, 2022 PGA, 2022 U.S. Open
- Six finishes of top eight or better in 11 major championships
- Third Wyndham appearance (T29 last year)
- First team All-America, ACC player of the year, U.S. Walker Cup player at Wake Forest in 2017
- Played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Truist at Sedgefield three times (T56 in 2010, T9 in 2011, T53 in 2012)
Also on the list
Rickie Fowler
Justin Rose
Billy Horschel
Harold Varner
Adam Scott
Jason Day
Kevin Kisner
Davis Love
Webb Simpson
Brandt Snedeker
Ryan Moore
Camilo Villegas
Si Woo Kim
Jim Herman
Rafa Cabrera Bello
J.T. Poston
Shane Lowry
Sungjae Im
Tyrell Hatton
Francesco Molinari
Danny Willett
Harris English
Russell Henley
Brian Harman
Brendon Todd
Joohyung "Tom" Kim
About the Wyndham
Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Wednesday)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com