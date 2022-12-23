 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
breaking

Wake Forest beats Missouri to win Gasparilla Bowl, 27-17

  • 0

Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and the defense turned in an impressive performance as well, leading Wake Foresdt to a 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Boiwl on Friday night

Hartman comopleted 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards. He guided the Demin Deacons (8-5) on the game-clinching drive in the fourth quartrer, ending in his second scoring pass to Taylor Morin with 2:33 left.

A.T. Perry caught 11 passes for 116 yards to support the Wake Forest offense.

Missouri's Bradt Cook threw for 215 yards and one score, but the Demon Deascons made the Tigers earn their yards, and made big stops when necessary.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert