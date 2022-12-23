Wake Forest beats Missouri to win Gasparilla Bowl, 27-17

Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and the defense turned in an impressive performance as well, leading Wake Foresdt to a 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Boiwl on Friday night

Hartman comopleted 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards. He guided the Demin Deacons (8-5) on the game-clinching drive in the fourth quartrer, ending in his second scoring pass to Taylor Morin with 2:33 left.

A.T. Perry caught 11 passes for 116 yards to support the Wake Forest offense.

Missouri's Bradt Cook threw for 215 yards and one score, but the Demon Deascons made the Tigers earn their yards, and made big stops when necessary.