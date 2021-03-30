Wake Forest football notebook: NFL Pro Day will be Wednesday inside McCreary Field House

Tom earns scholarship award

Offensive lineman Zach Tom, a redshirt junior, is among four Wake Forest athletes to receive a Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award from the ACC.

Also among the 52 athletes from the ACC to receiver the $6,000 toward post-graduate studies were Wake Forest's Hanna Petfort (women’s soccer), Bar Botzer (men’s tennis) and Emilia Migliaccio (women’s golf).

The postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree after completion of their undergraduate requirements.

“Zach is an outstanding player for us and a good leader and he’ll be pursuing his MBA, so we’re proud of what Zach has done,” Clawson said.

Building depth continues in spring practice

Clawson says there are two ways to build depth – more players in the spring and having players well-schooled at multiple positions.

Traveon Redd and Luke Masterson are two of those on defense.