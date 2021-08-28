Wake Forest golfer Rachel Kuehn scores clinching point in United States' Curtis Cup victory

CONWY, Wales — It was only fitting that the clinching point for the United States in the Curtis Cup women's amateur golf competition against Great Britain & Ireland came from Wake Forest junior Rachel Kuehn.

Her mother, former Wake Forest star Brenda Corrie Kuehn, secured the clinching point in the 1998 Curtis Cup at The Minikahda Club in Minnesota, and she was in Conwy, Wales, to watch her daughter do the same Saturday. Rachel Kuehn defeated Louise Duncan 2-up.

The United States, whose team also included Wake Forest graduate Emilia Migliaccio, scored a 12½-7½ victory, extending its dominance to 30-8-3 in this premier team event that began in 1932. Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches.

Migliaccio won her singles match 2-up over Annabell Fuller.

A third member of Coach Kim Lewellen's Demon Deacons in the competition, junior Lauren Walsh of Kildare, Ireland, lost in singles to American Rachel Heck, 3 and 1.

The score was tied at 6-6 going into singles. As the defending champion, the Americans only needed to win four points from singles to retain the cup.