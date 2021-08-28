Wake Forest golfer Rachel Kuehn scores clinching point in United States' Curtis Cup victory

CONWY, Wales — It was only fitting that the clinching point for the United States in the Curtis Cup women's amateur golf competition against Great Britain & Ireland came from Wake Forest junior Rachel Kuehn.
Her mother, former Wake Forest star Brenda Corrie Kuehn, secured the clinching point in the 1998 Curtis Cup at The Minikahda Club in Minnesota, and she was in Conwy, Wales, to watch her daughter do the same Saturday. Rachel Kuehn defeated Louise Duncan 2-up.
The United States, whose team also included Wake Forest graduate Emilia Migliaccio, scored a 12½-7½ victory, extending its dominance to 30-8-3 in this premier team event that began in 1932. Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches.
Migliaccio won her singles match 2-up over Annabell Fuller.
A third member of Coach Kim Lewellen's Demon Deacons in the competition, junior Lauren Walsh of Kildare, Ireland, lost in singles to American Rachel Heck, 3 and 1.
The score was tied at 6-6 going into singles. As the defending champion, the Americans only needed to win four points from singles to retain the cup.
“But that wasn't our goal,” Rachel Kuehn said. “Our goal was to go out and to win eight singles matches. The more we can win, the less pressure is on the girls coming in. Just one more point you can put up for your country, it's a huge deal.”
Kuehn and Migliaccio split two foursomes matches during the week with Fuller and Charlotte Heath. Migliaccio and Heck also defeated Fuller and Hannah Darling in Thursday fourballs. And Kuehn and U.S. Women's Amateur champion Jensen Castle defeated Walsh and Duncan in Friday fourballs.
Walsh scored a win with Caley McGinty in Thursday fourballs against Castle and Duke senior Gina Kim.
Kuehn, from Asheville, will be a junior during the 2021-22 year. Kuehn earned second-team All-America last year, was an All-America Scholar and led the Demon Deacons with a 72.27 stroke average. She won the Palmetto Intercollegiate and finished third at the ACC championship. Her mother earned All-America at Wake Forest during the mid-1980s and is a member of the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame.
Walsh also earned second-team All-America and All-America Scholar in 2021-22.
The Americans won away from home for the first time since a 13-7 victory in 2008 at St. Andrews.
The Curtis Cup, held every other year, was postponed one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be played next year at Merion outside Philadelphia.
Information from the Associated Press is included.