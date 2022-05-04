Wake Forest men's basketball program will pick up Delaware's Andrew Carr

Andrew Carr, who played basketball at Delaware last season, is transferring to Wake Forest to join Coach Steve Forbes' program.

Carr, from West Chester, Pa., is 6 feet 9 and weighs 220 pounds and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Carr, starting 34 games and averaging 28.4 minutes, averaged 10.0 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Blue Hens, who went 22-13.

Delaware won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and lost to Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

Wake Forest last week added Jao Ituka, a 6-1, 196-pound point guard from Marist who will have three seasons to play. Ituka led Marist with 15.3 points per game on 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent from three-point range and 76.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Wake Forest lost Dallas Walton to the NBA Draft, and Alondes Williams, Khadim Sy and Miles Lester were seniors.

Wake Forest has a commitment from Zach Keller, a 6-10 four-star prospect who is a high school senior from Denver.

Two former Wake Forest players will have new destinations in 2022-23. Carter Whitt has transferred to Furman, and Tariq Ingraham will play at Rider.