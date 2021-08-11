 Skip to main content
Wake Forest men's basketball team announces non-conference schedule
Wake Forest men's basketball team announces non-conference schedule

The Wake Forest men's basketball team will open the 2021-22 season Nov. 10 at Joel Coliseum against William & Mary.

Coach Steve Forbes' second Demon Deacons team also will welcome Western Carolina, coached by former Wake Forest player Justin Gray; A&T; and Northwestern in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge for games in Joel.

The Demon Deacons also will play Oregon State, which reached the Midwest Region final of the 2021 NCAA Tournament before losing to Houston, in the opening game of the Emerald Coast Classic on Nov. 26 in Destin, Fla.

The ACC has not announced the schedule for league games.

Wake Forest's non-conference schedule:

Nov. 10: William & Mary

Nov. 12: Western Carolina

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern

Nov. 20: A&T

Nov. 23: Kennesaw State

Nov. 26: Oregon State (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.)

Nov. 27: Penn State or LSU (Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.)

Nov. 30: Northwestern (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)

Dec. 11: USC Upstate

Dec. 14: VMI

Dec. 17: Charlotte (Hall of Fame Shootout, Charlotte)

