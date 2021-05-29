Wake Forest men's golf team tied for eighth

The Wake Forest men's golf team climbed into a tie for eighth place on Saturday after the second round of the NCAA Division I Championship at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Deacons followed their opening-round 287 with a score of 284 on Saturday and finished the day at 11-under, tied with ACC rival Clemson.

Oklahoma State leads the overall team standings with a two-day total of 554, good for 6-under par. Oklahoma is second, five shots behind its in-state rival.

Following the two Oklahoma schools are Arizona State, Pepperdine, Illinois, North Carolina and Sam Houston.

Individually, Parker Gillam and Alex Fitzpatrick are leading the way for Wake Forest. The teammates are part of a six-way tie for 21st with two-day totals of 141, 1-over par.

Bo Jin of Oklahoma State is the overall individual leader at 132, 8-under par.

Also for the Deacons, Mark Power is tied for 31st at 3-over.