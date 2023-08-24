Jean-Julien Rojer is a two-time doubles champion at the Winston-Salem Open, and part of his success rests in the hands and skills of Paul Yamane.

Yamane isn't a coach, and he isn't a doubles partner. Yamane spends the entire week with his father and his other brother stringing rackets for competitors. On one occasion, Rojer needed his rackets strung and he'd come to rely on Yamane specifically to do his. But on the particular day that he needed Yemane's magic, he was nowhere to be found.

"It was a big day for him and he didn't want to risk any variation," said David Yamane, whose full-time job is sociology professor at Wake Forest University and has strung rackets around the tennis world.

"Paul tried to take a Saturday off one time and the player came up to turn in his racket and he asked where is my stringer," the elder Yamane recalled. "I said 'Oh, he took the day off because there's only four racket distributed. He said, 'Look, can he come in?' So Paul drove in and strung his racquet and he won the doubles final. So, they are very particular."

The Yamane family has been stringing rackets at the Winston-Salem Open since its inception in 2011. Beginning with the Wake Forest men's tennis team, the trio has worked anywhere from the ATP event in Washington, D.C., to the U.S. Open in New York and the French Open in Paris.

"Where we're at now is well beyond anything we could have imagined when we started out stringing rackets for ourselves in our garage," David Yamane said.

There's more to it than simply running string through holes. Tennis players have certain specifications for their rackets, like tension. Yamane said his work and that of his sons has to be precise because a championship and all that comes with it hangs in the balance.

"It's really, for us, about each racket has to be perfect," he said. "Close isn't good enough. These people are playing for a living and playing for money and points. We don't want to be a factor in whether they win or lose. We take pride in what we do, but in the background."

Between Saturday and Tuesday, Yamane estimates he and his sons did as many as 100 rackets, adding that they can work up to 16 hours per day. Now down to the quarterfinals on Thursday, business will slow down and the stringing equipment will be packed up. Yamane said he plans to spend Sunday resting before he starts handing out syllabi for his sociology class.

"The first day of classes is not usually too challenging, so I'll just try to muster up enough energy to get the students excited about sociology," he said.

KORDA RECOVERY: Sebastian Korda is all about comebacks.

Sidelined earlier this year by a wrist injury, third-seeded Korda continued the competitive portion of his recovery on Thursday, taking a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over No. 14 seed Marton Fucsovics of Hungary to reach Thursday's quarterfinals. Korda was down in the opening set before rallying to force the tie-breaker and go on to the win.

"Yeah, it's still a long ways to go, but you know, slowly, but surely, it's coming back," Korda said. "Any matches that I can get right now (are) great for my confidence. It's definitely a slow progress, but I'm pretty happy with how everything's going."

OTHER EARLY RESULTS: Unseeded Max Purcell upset second-seeded Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 7-6. Richard Gasquet of France defeated American Brandon Nakishima 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Top-seeded Borna Coric was extended to three sets before taking American Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3.

PHOTOS: Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday