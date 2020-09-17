Wake Forest to host drive-in viewing parties for N.C. State, Notre Dame games

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest will host more drive-in viewing experiences for its football games at N.C. State on Saturday and at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 26.
The large-screen viewing parties will take place at The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The State game, which will air on ACC Network, will kick off at 8 p.m. The Notre Dame game, on ABC, will start at noon.
The fairgrounds hosted drive-in events for ESPN's "College GameDay" and the Wake Forest-Clemson game on Saturday.
For information about how to reserve a space, visit GoDeacs.com.
The deadline to enter for the State game is 5 p.m. Thursday, and the Notre Dame deadline is noon Sept. 23.