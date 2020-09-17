 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wake Forest to host drive-in viewing parties for N.C. State, Notre Dame games
0 comments

Wake Forest to host drive-in viewing parties for N.C. State, Notre Dame games

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Wake Forest logo

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest will host more drive-in viewing experiences for its football games at N.C. State on Saturday and at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 26.

The large-screen viewing parties will take place at The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The State game, which will air on ACC Network, will kick off at 8 p.m. The Notre Dame game, on ABC, will start at noon.

The fairgrounds hosted drive-in events for ESPN's "College GameDay" and the Wake Forest-Clemson game on Saturday.

For information about how to reserve a space, visit GoDeacs.com.

The deadline to enter for the State game is 5 p.m. Thursday, and the Notre Dame deadline is noon Sept. 23.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News