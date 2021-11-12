Wake Forest to host Western Carolina in men's basketball on Friday night

Western Carolina vs. Wake Forest

A preview of the Western Carolina-Wake Forest men’s basketball game on Friday night.

Where: Joel Coliseum

When: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $10; available at GoDeacs.com

How to watch: ESPN+

Notable: Justin Gray, a former Wake Forest basketball star, coaches the Catamounts.

Western Carolina, which defeated Bowling Green 79-71 in overtime in its opener Tuesday, is predicted to finish sixth in the 10-team Southern Conference.

Nicholas Robinson, a grad student who played last season at Valparaiso, scored 15 in the Catamounts’ season opener.

Wake Forest has announced the signing of Zach Keller, a 6-10, 220-pound forward from Colorado, for the 2022-23 season. Keller is considered a four-star recruit by 247sports.com and is ranked No. 118 nationally.