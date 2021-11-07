 Skip to main content
Wake Forest will await NCAA men's soccer selections after loss to Duke in ACC quarterfinals
Wake Forest will await NCAA men's soccer selections after loss to Duke in ACC quarterfinals

DURHAM — Wake Forest's men's soccer team will hope to hear its name called during NCAA Tournament selections on Nov. 15 after losing to Duke 3-2 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Sunday.

The Demon Deacons (11-6-1) received votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll and will contend for an at-large berth.

Duke (12-3-1), which is ranked No. 13 nationally, moves into the ACC semifinals against the North Carolina-Clemson winner on Wednesday night. The championship game will be Sunday in Cary.

Jai Bean's goal for the Blue Devils in the 76th minute broke a 2-2 and lifted Duke past Wake. The Deacons got goals from redshirt junior Jake Swallen and junior Nico Benalcazar.

"It's a tough loss," Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss told GoDeacs.com. "I don't think we played poorly, but we didn't play great. We got exposed for our defensive lapses. But we've got to learn from it. It's a tough loss because we were up a goal. It was back-and-forth, it's just a tough one for us. We have got to get better but we lost to a good Duke team."

