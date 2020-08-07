Emilia Migliaccio’s dream of winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur is alive and well.
Migliaccio, a rising senior at Wake Forest who is from Cary, needed 22 holes in a round of 16 match on Friday to hold off Megan Schofill of Auburn.
Migliaccio, who is seeded third, is trying to become the first Wake Forest golfer to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Migliaccio also won her first match on Friday morning by beating Amari Avery of Riverside, California 3 and 2.
She will face defending champion Gabriela Ruffels in Saturday’s quarterfinal match at 7:30 a.m. at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. Ruffels, who plays at Southern Cal, is the sixth-seed.
While Migliaccio advanced, Rachel Kuehn, a rising sophomore at Wake Forest, lost in her round of 16 match.
Kuehn’s run in the tournament ended when she lost 2 and 1 to Auburn senior Kaleigh Telfer, who is from South Africa. Kuehn, who won her last two tournaments before the U.S. Women’s Amateur, never led in the match with Telfer.
Kuehn matched her mother’s longest run in the U.S. Women’s Amateur, Kuehn’s mother, Brenda, is a former Wake Forest star who made it to the round of 16 in 1986. Brenda, who is in the Wake Forest Hall of Fame, played in 16 U.S. Women Amateur tournaments.
Kuehn beat Brooke Matthews of Rogers, Arkansas in the round of 32 on Friday morning. She beat Matthews, who was seeded No. 25, by a 3 and 1 score.
If Migliaccio wins her two matches on Saturday she will become just the second Wake Forest golfer to reach the championship match in the 120-year history of the tournament. Sierra Brooks lost in the championship match in 2015.
Saturday’s semifinals will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 1-4 p.m.
