Wake uses six pitchers in win over Charlotte

The Wake Forest baseball team won a midweek game on Tuesday, using six pitchers in a 4-1 victory over Charlotte at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Wake Forest (4-6, 1-4 ACC) had four different batters drive in runs in four different innings to give the Deacons the lead. The Wake Forest pitching staff held Charlotte (8-7) at bay, limiting the 49ers to just three hits while striking out nine.

Shane Muntz had his second multi-hit game of the season. His sixth inning homer to left, his second of the season, gave the Deacons a three-run lead heading into the final three innings.

Bobby Seymour doubled for the third-straight game this season.

Reed Mascolo kept the 49ers scoreless in his first college start, with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Brennen Oxford, Cole McNamee, Hunter Furtado and Camden Minacci helped preserve the lead out of the Deacons bullpen. McNamee picked up the win with his four strikeouts in two innings.

Freshman Eric Adler got his first career save, pitching a scoreless ninth with one strikeout.

Wake Forest continue its home stand with its third ACC series of the season, against Georgia Tech beginning on Friday.