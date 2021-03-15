Walkertown pauses football because of COVID-19 case

WINSTON-SALEM — The Walkertown High School football program has paused activities because of COVID-19 protocols.
"We (football) are in quarantine due to a covid case 3/13 thru 3/26," Tim Hagmann, Walkertown's athletics director, said in an email Monday.
The Wolfpack (3-0) was scheduled to pay at home Friday night against Forbush (3-0) in a key Western Piedmont 3-A Conference game. Walkertown also will not be able to play its game at West Stokes on March 26 as scheduled.
It's not known whether either game will be made up, but teams will attempt to play as many games as they can reschedule without putting players' health at risk. A minimum of three days off between games is required under the modified N.C. High School Athletic Association rules for the 2020-21 school year, so Walkertown could play Saturday, March 27, and play again Friday, April 2 at Surry Central as scheduled.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.