Walkertown pauses football because of COVID-19 case

The Wolfpack (3-0) was scheduled to pay at home Friday night against Forbush (3-0) in a key Western Piedmont 3-A Conference game. Walkertown also will not be able to play its game at West Stokes on March 26 as scheduled.

It's not known whether either game will be made up, but teams will attempt to play as many games as they can reschedule without putting players' health at risk. A minimum of three days off between games is required under the modified N.C. High School Athletic Association rules for the 2020-21 school year, so Walkertown could play Saturday, March 27, and play again Friday, April 2 at Surry Central as scheduled.