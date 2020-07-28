The Winston-Salem Dash wants to help couples renew their wedding vows. The Class-A Advanced ball club announced Tuesday that it is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments at home plate on Aug. 8.
The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team's vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained according to the team. Couples can register for five different time slots that afternoon (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8), and they will be allowed to invite as many as eight guests. Afterward, they will have their photo taken.
The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest based on the menu selections. The team will allow parties to eat at the Herbalife Nutrition Picnic Terrace, with proceeds going to the Winston-Salem Sports Foundation. The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu, featuring hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries and a drink, or a dinner menu, which comes with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink.
"We want to continue to provide opportunities for the community to create lasting memories at Truist Stadium while practicing safe social distancing,” said C.J. Johnson, president of the Winston-Salem Dash. “How many people can say they renewed their vows in a professional sports venue?”
Those interested should contact Ayla Acosta at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.
