GREENSBORO — You would think that in 20 years of caddying on the PGA Tour, Paul Tesori would have seen it all. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and led to a shutdown of golf as we knew it.
Upon the return of the PGA Tour in mid-June, but without spectators, Tesori has seen things he'd never thought about. Tesori caddies for Webb Simpson, the highest-ranked golfer in the field at No. 4 for this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
“It’s been strange in so many ways,” Tesori said, “but the reality of all of this is we are glad to be even out there playing and competing.”
For PGA Tour caddies, it’s not always an easy gig when your player is struggling or a season isn’t going well. Many details are pored over to make sure their bosses are in the right frame of mind on the course and off.
“We do have to do things differently with all the safety protocols in place, but we are all used to those now,” Tesori said of life inside of the PGA Tour bubble.
One part of a caddie’s job is navigating fans on the practice range and before and after rounds. That's been much easier, of course, since spectators have not been allowed at tournaments.
Caddies also notice the lack of buzz that fans generate during tournament weeks.
Aaron Flener, who caddies for Wyndham defending champion J.T. Poston, says the quietness stands out.
“You just miss it,” Flener said. “The strangest thing about us being out here is you feel like something's just not right. The fan support has always been a big part of the tour, so it has been an adjustment for everybody.”
It was an odd feeling for Tesori and Simpson in June when Simpson won the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island. With no family allowed on the premises, golfer and caddie were left to celebrate the victory.
“We still had one group that was behind us after Webb finished, and once the group finished and we had won, we just kind of looked at each other and said, ‘OK, that’s it,’” Tesori said. “And then we both got into our cars, and he drove back to Charlotte and I drove back home to Jacksonville. It was kind of surreal looking back on it now.”
Inside the PGA Tour bubble, there’s more down time for golfers and caddies with no pro-ams, no autograph chasers and none of the traffic that they endure during a normal summer. Social interaction is minimal, and eating in restaurants is discouraged.
“A great example of the traffic was how easy it was here in San Francisco,” Flener said Sunday night by phone. “It took us like 20 minutes to get the course each day, and it wouldn’t have been close to that if fans were allowed in.”
The RBC Heritage is also known for traffic issues, but Tesori says it was easy to get to and from the course.
“There are a lot of things that are different, and traffic is one of them,” Tesori said. “There is more time to practice and get in some good work on the range, but there’s almost too much time for that now. You definitely have to pace yourself because of that extra time.”
Rituals that became part of every round have been altered, too.
“The 'no shaking hands' after a round is still weird to me because now you just kind of tip your hat,” Flener said.
The caddies also notice that their players' good shots are no longer rewarded by spectators.
“You just miss the energy of the fans because when J.T. hits a good shot, there’s nobody at the green,” Flener said. “I’ll just say ‘good shot, man,’ and we move on to the next shot.”
Tesori has missed the last two weeks with Simpson because of a back injury but is returning in Greensboro. His back is better, and he is eager to get back to work because Simpson, the 2011 champion and a Wake Forest alum who was born in Raleigh, is one of the favorites.
“I’m going to have to calm down and take it easy because I’ll probably be talking too much to him about this or that,” said Tesori, who has caddied for Simpson for nine years. “We both just love it there in Greensboro, and I know he’s looking forward to it.”
