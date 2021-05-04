WATCH NOW: Cleveland coach Scott Riley and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game

Mount Tabor is in a NCHSAA state championship football game for the first time since 2007 and the Spartans (10-0) are seeking their first title.
Their opponent Thursday night in Chapel Hill is Cleveland (10-0), which is making its first state championship game appearance. The Johnston County team is one of the highest-scoring squads in the state at 47.9 points per game. Mount Tabor counters with a defense that has given up an average of just 8.1 points per game, so something has to give.
Cleveland coach Scott Riley and Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Thursday night's matchup at Kenan Stadium:
