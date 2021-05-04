 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Cleveland coach Scott Riley and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game
Mount Tabor Weddington football (copy)

Coach Tiesuan Brown has guided Mount Tabor to its first NCHSAA football championship game since 2007. 

Mount Tabor is in a NCHSAA state championship football game for the first time since 2007 and the Spartans (10-0) are seeking their first title.

Their opponent Thursday night in Chapel Hill is Cleveland (10-0), which is making its first state championship game appearance. The Johnston County team is one of the highest-scoring squads in the state at 47.9 points per game. Mount Tabor counters with a defense that has given up an average of just 8.1 points per game, so something has to give.

Cleveland coach Scott Riley and Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Thursday night's matchup at Kenan Stadium:

WATCH NOW: Cleveland football coach Scott Riley previews the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game

WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game
Scott Riley

Coach Scott Riley's Cleveland Rams are 10-0 heading into Thursday night's NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game against Mount Tabor.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

