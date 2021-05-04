WATCH NOW: Cleveland coach Scott Riley and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown preview their NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game

Mount Tabor is in a NCHSAA state championship football game for the first time since 2007 and the Spartans (10-0) are seeking their first title.

Their opponent Thursday night in Chapel Hill is Cleveland (10-0), which is making its first state championship game appearance. The Johnston County team is one of the highest-scoring squads in the state at 47.9 points per game. Mount Tabor counters with a defense that has given up an average of just 8.1 points per game, so something has to give.