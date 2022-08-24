WATCH NOW: East Forsyth coach Todd Willert previews the Rolesville game

Two of the state's top high school football teams this season will meet when East Forsyth, No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Top 10, travels to Wake County to face Rolesville in what could be a NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game preview.
Eagles coach Todd Willert spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0) at Rolesville (1-0), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Mount Tabor (1-0) at North Forsyth (1-0)
No. 3 Reagan (1-0) at Grimsley (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Oak Grove (1-0) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-1)
No. 5 North Davidson (0-1) at Northwest Guilford (0-1)
Southwest Guilford (0-1) at No. 5 Reynolds (1-0)
No. 7 Glenn (0-1) at Ragsdale (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
West Rowan (1-0) at No. 9 Davie County (0-1)
No. 10 Walkertown (1-0) at Lexington (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at South Stokes (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Carver (0-1) at Atkins (0-1)
Winston-Salem Prep (0-0) at Lake Norman Charter (1-0)
OFF
Parkland (0-1)
