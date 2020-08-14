GREENSBORO – Covering the Wyndham Championship is a lot different with no fans, no buzz and strict protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For journalists covering the Wyndham Championship the PGA Tour doesn’t require testing but there are several steps to follow to be allowed on the grounds at Sedgefield Country Club. No fans are allowed at the tournament and that makes a big difference.

Here’s a video look at getting into the second round on Friday morning at a very empty golf course.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

