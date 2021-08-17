 Skip to main content
Watch Now: In the huddle with Davie County's Tate Carney
Davie County's Tate Carney was the JournalNow.com Offensive Player of the Year during the spring football season.

Davie County’s Tate Carney is one of the most versatile running backs in the state. The Wake Forest-bound senior heads into his final season of high school football with 56 touchdowns and nearly 4,700 all-purpose yards.

Carney spoke with JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season with the War Eagles and broke down some of his highlights.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

