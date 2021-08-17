 Skip to main content
Watch Now: In the huddle with Glenn's Albert Redd
Watch Now: In the huddle with Glenn's Albert Redd

Linebacker Albert Redd helped lead Glenn to the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title during the spring season. Redd was the JournalNow.com Defensive Player of the Year.

Glenn’s Albert Redd is one of the top linebackers in the state. A consensus three-star recruit, Redd was the JournalNow.com Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, when he averaged 12.2 tackles per game to lead the Bobcats to the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior spoke with the JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season at Glenn. Redd also broke down some of his junior season highlights.

WATCH NOW: High school football preview with Glenn linebacker Albert Redd

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

