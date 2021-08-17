Watch Now: In the huddle with Glenn's Albert Redd

Glenn’s Albert Redd is one of the top linebackers in the state. A consensus three-star recruit, Redd was the JournalNow.com Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, when he averaged 12.2 tackles per game to lead the Bobcats to the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior spoke with the JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera about what he brings to the game and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season at Glenn. Redd also broke down some of his junior season highlights.

