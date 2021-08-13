Watch Now: Interviews from the D.J. Reader Jamboree football scrimmages

 Skip to main content
GREENSBORO — Seven area high school football teams had their final tuneup for Aug. 20 openers Friday night in the D.J. Reader Jamboree at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium.

Afterward the coaches from Mount Tabor and Reynolds spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams.

Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown

WATCH NOW: Interview with Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown at the D.J. Reader Jamboree

Reynolds' Pat Crowley

WATCH NOW: Interview with Reynolds coach Pat Crowley at the D.J. Reader Jamboree

