Watch Now: Interviews from the West Forsyth football 7-on-7
Watch Now: Interviews from the West Forsyth football 7-on-7

CLEMMONS — The official start of high school football practice is still 2½ weeks away, but that doesn't mean teams aren't working. North Davidson, North Forsyth, Winston-Salem Prep and West Forsyth were among the 10 teams competing Wednesday in the Titans' 7-on-7.

We caught up with West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow and North Forsyth coach Bernard Williams during the event.

WATCH NOW: West Forsyth football coach Adrian Snow talks about his team's 7-on-7

WATCH NOW: North Forsyth football coach Bernard Williams talks about his team at the West Forsyth 7-on-7

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

