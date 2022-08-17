 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com Football Coaches' Clipboard

North Davidson coach Brian Flynn: "We had a great offseason in the winter months in the weight room. That’s the most important time leading into the summer. We’ve got a tremendous, tremendous senior class and we’re loaded with numbers, and not only numbers but some really good kids and really good leaders who’ve helped out with that."

North Davidson coach Brian Flynn and Reagan coach Josh McGee welcome back some impressive talent from teams that participated in the NCHSAA football playoffs last season. They’ll start the year a day earlier than planned when the Black Knights and the Raiders meet Thursday night in Pfafftown in a game moved up because of Friday’s weather forecast.

Both coaches spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

BRIAN FLYNN, North Davidson

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Northwest Guilford at No. 1 East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

No. 7 North Davidson at No. 2 Reagan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Mount Tabor at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 4 West Forsyth at Asheville A.C. Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 5 Glenn, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford

No. 8 Reynolds at High Point Central, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Davie County at Mooresville, 7 p.m.

No. 10 North Forsyth at Forbush

Atkins at No. 10 Walkertown, 7 p.m. Thursday

ALSO PLAYING

Carver at North Moore, 7 p.m. Thursday

Greenville Pope John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.

South Rowan at Parkland, 7 p.m.

Off: Winston-Salem Prep

