WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Davie County's Tim Devericks and East Forsyth's Todd Willert

East Forsyth is the top-ranked football team in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches poll after last week's 37-3 win at Reagan. But the Eagles can't afford to look ahead to their Sept. 30 game at No. 2 Mount Tabor, not with No. 5 Davie County coming to Fred E. Lewis Stadium on Friday night.
Davie coach Tim Devericks and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
TIM DEVERICKS, Davie County
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 5 Davie County (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)
No. 2 Mount Tabor (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0 overall) at Reynolds (0-1, 1-3)
No. 4 Reagan (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (1-0, 2-2)
West Stokes (0-1 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (0-0, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-1, 0-4)
Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Dudley (1-0, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (1-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0, 1-2)
OFF
No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall)
No. 9 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall)
