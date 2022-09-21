 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Davie County's Tim Devericks and East Forsyth's Todd Willert

Davie County coach Tim Devericks on his team's 0-2 start: "There were some times in those first two games where we made some mistakes and it was due to youth, and we didn’t have the resiliency built up yet that we needed to keep playing. … We have to have the competitive stamina that every play in the CPC matters."

East Forsyth is the top-ranked football team in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches poll after last week's 37-3 win at Reagan. But the Eagles can't afford to look ahead to their Sept. 30 game at No. 2 Mount Tabor, not with No. 5 Davie County coming to Fred E. Lewis Stadium on Friday night.

Davie coach Tim Devericks and East Forsyth coach Todd Willert spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

TIM DEVERICKS, Davie County

WATCH NOW: Davie County football coach Tim Devericks previews the East Forsyth game

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Davie County game
East Forsyth coach Todd Willert on his Eagles holding their last three opponents to a total of 10 points: "I really go back to the Northwest Guilford game (a 49-38 win) where Coach (Kevin) Wallace really gave us a wakeup call defensively, where we can’t just step on the field and think … people are going to be afraid. It refocused our staff and refocused our defensive guys."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 5 Davie County (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (1-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

No. 2 Mount Tabor (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0 overall) at Reynolds (0-1, 1-3)

No. 4 Reagan (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (1-0, 2-2)

West Stokes (0-1 Mid-State 2-A, 2-2 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (0-0, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Parkland (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-1, 0-4)

Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Dudley (1-0, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (1-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-0, 1-2)

OFF

No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall)

No. 9 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall)

