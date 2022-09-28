WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown

The No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in this week’s JournalNow.com Top 10 football poll meet Thursday night when East Forsyth visits Mount Tabor.

Not only are both teams unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and overall, East Forsyth is the highest-scoring team in the Triad (49.6 ppg) and Mount Tabor has the second-stingiest defense (8.2 ppg) behind Walkertown. That should make for a great game.