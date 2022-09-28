 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert on his offense, which is averaging nearly 50 points per game: "I’ve been asked a couple of times about the offense scoring all those points, but a lot of that comes from our special teams and defense giving us short fields at times and winning the field-position battle. That’s going to be big this Thursday night again … but our defense is really good."

The No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in this week’s JournalNow.com Top 10 football poll meet Thursday night when East Forsyth visits Mount Tabor.

Not only are both teams unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and overall, East Forsyth is the highest-scoring team in the Triad (49.6 ppg) and Mount Tabor has the second-stingiest defense (8.2 ppg) behind Walkertown. That should make for a great game.

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown took time out from a short week of preparation to speak with JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

WATCH NOW: East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Mount Tabor game

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor

WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the East Forsyth game
Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown on his Spartans' 5-0 start: "We play together and we play for one another. We really don’t care who gets the tackles, who gets the touchdowns. It’s just all about that collective getting that win."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-0 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (2-0, 5-0)

No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall) at Asheboro (0-0, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Reagan (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2 overall) at No. 7 Davie County (1-1, 2-3)

No. 5 Walkertown (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Reidsville (No. 2 in HSXtra.com, 2-0, 5-1), 5 p.m. Friday

No. 8 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-0, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 9 West Forsyth (1-1, 1-4) at No. 6 Glenn (1-1, 2-3)

Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-2, 2-3)

ALSO PLAYING

Community School of Davidson (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-1 overall) at Carver (1-1, 2-4)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-1, 1-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Reynolds (0-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-4 overall) at Parkland (0-2, 0-5)

Southern Guilford (2-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-2 overall) at Atkins (0-2, 1-3)

OFF

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall)

