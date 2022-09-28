WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown

The No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in this week’s JournalNow.com Top 10 football poll meet Thursday night when East Forsyth visits Mount Tabor.
Not only are both teams unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and overall, East Forsyth is the highest-scoring team in the Triad (49.6 ppg) and Mount Tabor has the second-stingiest defense (8.2 ppg) behind Walkertown. That should make for a great game.
East Forsyth coach Todd Willert and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown took time out from a short week of preparation to speak with JournalNow.com’s Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-0 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (2-0, 5-0)
No. 3 Oak Grove (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 5-0 overall) at Asheboro (0-0, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Reagan (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-2 overall) at No. 7 Davie County (1-1, 2-3)
No. 5 Walkertown (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Reidsville (No. 2 in HSXtra.com, 2-0, 5-1), 5 p.m. Friday
No. 8 North Davidson (0-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 1-4 overall) at Montgomery Central (0-0, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 West Forsyth (1-1, 1-4) at No. 6 Glenn (1-1, 2-3)
Andrews (0-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 10 North Forsyth (0-2, 2-3)
ALSO PLAYING
Community School of Davidson (2-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-1 overall) at Carver (1-1, 2-4)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-2) at Winston-Salem Prep (0-1, 1-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday
Reynolds (0-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-4 overall) at Parkland (0-2, 0-5)
East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert on his offense, which is averaging nearly 50 points per game: "I’ve been asked a couple of times about the offense scoring all those points, but a lot of that comes from our special teams and defense giving us short fields at times and winning the field-position battle. That’s going to be big this Thursday night again … but our defense is really good."
Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown on his Spartans' 5-0 start: "We play together and we play for one another. We really don’t care who gets the tackles, who gets the touchdowns. It’s just all about that collective getting that win."