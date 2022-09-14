WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Reagan's Josh McGee

Reagan was the only team to beat East Forsyth during the fall 2021 football regular season, winning 22-18 in Kernersville. They meet again Friday night in Pfafftown to open the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference season with East Forsyth (3-0) ranked No. 1 and Reagan (2-1) at No. 3 in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches' poll.