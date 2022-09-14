 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Reagan's Josh McGee

  • 0
North Davidson Reagan football (copy)

Reagan football coach Josh McGee leads the Raiders down the hill to face North Davidson in their opener Aug. 18. Reagan (2-1) opens Central Piedmont 4-A Conference play at home Friday night against East Forsyth (3-0).

Reagan was the only team to beat East Forsyth during the fall 2021 football regular season, winning 22-18 in Kernersville. They meet again Friday night in Pfafftown to open the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference season with East Forsyth (3-0) ranked No. 1 and Reagan (2-1) at No. 3 in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches' poll.

Eagles coach Todd Willert and Raiders coach Josh McGee spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

JOSH McGEE, Reagan

Todd Willert (copy) (copy)

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert will lead his team into Pfafftown on Friday night to face Reagan in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference opener for both teams.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-0 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (0-0, 2-1)

No. 8 West Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-3 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (0-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

West Stanly (3-1) at No. 4 Oak Grove (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 1-2)

No. 7 Glenn (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at Parkland (0-0, 0-3)

Asheville (2-1) at No. 9 North Davidson (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 North Forsyth (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at Morehead (0-0, 2-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)

Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)

Huntersville Christ the King (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Carver (0-0, 1-3)

OFF

No. 5 Walkertown (3-1) 

Winston-Salem Prep (1-2)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert