WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com High School Football Coaches' Clipboard

  • 0
Mount Tabor North Forsyth football (copy)

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown has his Spartans off to a 2-0 start that includes a 45-7 win at his alma mater, Richmond County.

Mount Tabor is 2-0 after beating Richmond County and North Forsyth, and Page is coming off a 22-14 win over Reidsville. They meet at Bob Sapp Field on Friday night in Winston-Salem for one of the best football matchups of the week in the Triad.

Page coach Doug Robertson and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor

Page Davie football scrimmage (copy)

Page football coach Doug Robertson's Pirates are coming off a 22-14 win over a Reidsville program that hadn't lost a regular-season road game since 2014.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Page (1-1) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (2-0)

Charlotte Myers Park (0-1) at No. 3 Reagan (1-1)

Ragsdale (0-2) at No. 4 Oak Grove (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Chambers (1-1) at No. 5 Glenn (1-1)

No. 10 Davie County (0-2) at No. 6 North Davidson (0-2), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

Eastern Randolph (1-1) at No. 7 Walkertown (2-0)

Matthews Weddington (1-1) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-2)

No. 9 Reynolds (1-1) at Northwest Guilford (1-1)

ALSO PLAYING

Gastonia Highland Tech (0-2) at Carver (0-2)

Graham (0-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2)

Lexington (0-2) at North Forsyth (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep (0-1) at Parkland (0-1)

OFF

No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0)

Atkins (1-1)

