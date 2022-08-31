WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com High School Football Coaches' Clipboard

Mount Tabor is 2-0 after beating Richmond County and North Forsyth, and Page is coming off a 22-14 win over Reidsville. They meet at Bob Sapp Field on Friday night in Winston-Salem for one of the best football matchups of the week in the Triad.
Page coach Doug Robertson and Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
Page (1-1) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (2-0)
Charlotte Myers Park (0-1) at No. 3 Reagan (1-1)
Ragsdale (0-2) at No. 4 Oak Grove (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte Chambers (1-1) at No. 5 Glenn (1-1)
No. 10 Davie County (0-2) at No. 6 North Davidson (0-2), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)
Eastern Randolph (1-1) at No. 7 Walkertown (2-0)
Matthews Weddington (1-1) at No. 8 West Forsyth (0-2)
No. 9 Reynolds (1-1) at Northwest Guilford (1-1)
ALSO PLAYING
Gastonia Highland Tech (0-2) at Carver (0-2)
Graham (0-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2)
Lexington (0-2) at North Forsyth (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Prep (0-1) at Parkland (0-1)
OFF
No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0)
Atkins (1-1)
