WATCH NOW: JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Reagan's Josh McGee

Reagan was the only team to beat East Forsyth during the fall 2021 football regular season, winning 22-18 in Kernersville. They meet again Friday night in Pfafftown to open the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference season with East Forsyth (3-0) ranked No. 1 and Reagan (2-1) at No. 3 in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches' poll.
Eagles coach Todd Willert and Raiders coach Josh McGee spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
JOSH McGEE, Reagan
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-0 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (0-0, 2-1)
No. 8 West Forsyth (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-3 overall) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (0-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)
West Stanly (3-1) at No. 4 Oak Grove (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Reynolds (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 6 Davie County (0-0, 1-2)
No. 7 Glenn (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2 overall) at Parkland (0-0, 0-3)
Asheville (2-1) at No. 9 North Davidson (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 North Forsyth (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at Morehead (0-0, 2-2)
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)
Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)
Huntersville Christ the King (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 4-0 overall) at Carver (0-0, 1-3)
OFF
No. 5 Walkertown (3-1)
Winston-Salem Prep (1-2)
Joe Sirera
