Watch Now: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown talks about his Spartans' scrimmages at Dudley

GREENSBORO — Mount Tabor has a young football team this season after winning the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship in the spring with a senior-dominated group.
The young Spartans had some growing pains Wednesday night when they scrimmaged at Dudley against the Panthers and Charlotte Mallard Creek. But coach Tiesuan Brown saw a lot to like as well.
Afterward, Brown talked about his team with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
