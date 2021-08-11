 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown talks about his Spartans' scrimmages at Dudley
Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown watched his team scrimmage Charlotte Mallard Creek and host Dudley on Wednesday night in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Mount Tabor has a young football team this season after winning the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship in the spring with a senior-dominated group.

The young Spartans had some growing pains Wednesday night when they scrimmaged at Dudley against the Panthers and Charlotte Mallard Creek. But coach Tiesuan Brown saw a lot to like as well.

Afterward, Brown talked about his team with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera.

WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown after scrimmage at Dudley

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

