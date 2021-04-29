 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview their NCHSAA football regional final
WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview their NCHSAA football regional final

Mount Tabor Weddington football (copy)

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown puts his arms around strong safety Mekhi Hague (6) and quarterback Tyress McIntyre (3) as they gather for the alma mater after the Spartans' 21-10 win over Weddington in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs on April 23. The Spartans play host to Dudley on Friday night with a berth in the state championship game on the line. 

Dudley and Mount Tabor met in Week 4 of the football regular season and it was a battle of two outstanding defenses, with Mount Tabor winning 9-6.

Neither team has lost since then, and the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rivals meet again Friday night. This time they're playing for the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional championship at Bob Sapp Field in Winston-Salem.

Dudley coach Steven Davis and Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchup:

Dudley football coach Steven Davis previews the Mount Tabor playoff game

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the Dudley playoff game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

