WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview their NCHSAA football regional final

Dudley and Mount Tabor met in Week 4 of the football regular season and it was a battle of two outstanding defenses, with Mount Tabor winning 9-6.

Neither team has lost since then, and the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rivals meet again Friday night. This time they're playing for the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional championship at Bob Sapp Field in Winston-Salem.

Dudley coach Steven Davis and Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchup:

