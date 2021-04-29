WATCH NOW: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview their NCHSAA football regional final

Dudley and Mount Tabor met in Week 4 of the football regular season and it was a battle of two outstanding defenses, with Mount Tabor winning 9-6.
Neither team has lost since then, and the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rivals meet again Friday night. This time they're playing for the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional championship at Bob Sapp Field in Winston-Salem.
Dudley coach Steven Davis and Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about Friday night's matchup:
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today