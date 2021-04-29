 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: North Davidson coach Brian Flynn previews the Black Knights' NCHSAA regional final
North Davidson football coach Brian Flynn has his Black Knights in the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West Regional final Friday night against Salisbury.

North Davidson's football team is playing in a regional final for the third time in four seasons. This time the opponent is a familiar one, Central Carolina 2-A Conference rival Salisbury.

The Black Knights won at Salisbury, 21-14, back on March 19. Coach Brian Flynn previewed the rematch in the NCHSAA Class 2-A West final with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera:

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

