Watch Now: Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb and North Davidson coach Brian Flynn preview their NCHSAA football playoff game

Oak Grove has only been open since 2017, but the Grizzlies' rivalry with neighboring North Davidson has already become one of the best in the Triad.

The teams met in the final week of the regular season to decide the Central Carolina 2-A Conference championship, with North Davidson winning 17-3. They meet again Friday night on the Black Knights' field in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West playoffs.

Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb, the former North Davidson coach, and the Black Knights spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the friendly rivalry and the matchup:

