Watch Now: Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb and North Davidson coach Brian Flynn preview their NCHSAA football playoff game
Oak Grove North Davidson Football (copy)

Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb was the head coach at North Davidson before starting the Grizzlies' program.

Oak Grove has only been open since 2017, but the Grizzlies' rivalry with neighboring North Davidson has already become one of the best in the Triad.

The teams met in the final week of the regular season to decide the Central Carolina 2-A Conference championship, with North Davidson winning 17-3. They meet again Friday night on the Black Knights' field in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West playoffs.

Oak Grove coach Mark Holcomb, the former North Davidson coach, and the Black Knights spoke with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about the friendly rivalry and the matchup:

Interview with Oak Grove football coach Mark Holcomb

Interview with North Davidson football coach Brian Flynn
NDavidsonOakGrove (copy)

North Davidson coach Brian Flynn and his Black Knights will have the home-field advantage Friday night when they take on rival Oak Grove in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-AA West football playoffs.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

