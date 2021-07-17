 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Video interviews from the Dudley football 7-on-7
0 Comments

Watch Now: Video interviews from the Dudley football 7-on-7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jayden Frazier

Jayden Frazier was one of the Mount Tabor players competing Saturday at the Dudley football 7-on-7 in Greensboro.

 WOODY MARSHALL/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Dudley brought together a strong field of football teams Saturday for its 7-on-7 tournament, including Carver, Mount Tabor and North Forsyth. The event was halted during the semifinals because of lightning in the area with the Panthers, Charlotte Mallard Creek, Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance) and Southwest Guilford still competing.

HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera spoke with some coaches and players during the event. Here are two those video interviews:

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown

WATCH NOW: Interview with Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown at the Dudley 7-on-7

North Forsyth coach Bernard Williams

WATCH NOW: Interview with North Forsyth football coach Bernard Williams at the Dudley 7-on-7

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News