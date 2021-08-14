 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Will Zalatoris sees a familiar face asking questions after his Saturday round of 65
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Will Zalatoris sees a familiar face asking questions after his Saturday round of 65

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wyndham Championship Saturday

Will Zalatoris tees off No. 18 during the third round of the Wyndham Championship on Saturday

 Walt Unks

GREENSBORO – Will Zalatoris had a familiar face asking him questions on Saturday afternoon after he fired a 65.

Emilia Migliaccio, who like Zalatoris was a Wake Forest All-America during her time in school, is working this week for the Golf Channel as a journalist.

Migliaccio will be heading to graduate school at Wake Forest later this month and plans to earn a degree in communications. She’s already done some on-air camera work for the Golf Channel and is also continuing to write.

The two overlapped for a semester at Wake Forest.

As for Migliaccio’s questions to Zalatoris, she hit it down the middle of the fairway,

“She killed it,” Zalatoris said. “I tried to give the best answers that I could.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News