My big regret is not wearing sunglasses last Thursday morning.
It was a little embarrassing shedding a few tears watching our two children play for the final time together in the Forsyth Junior at Reynolds Park. For some reason, it hit me like a ton of bricks how much I’ve enjoyed watching them play through the years.
I haven’t written a lot about our two children, mainly because they get embarrassed by mom and dad enough. But seeing them play a game that I made sure they were introduced to thanks to the First Tee of the Triad years ago was cool to see.
They are both in high school now and play on their respective golf teams but they first started playing in tournaments for the first time at the Forsyth Junior at ages 7 and 5. Just like that, 10 years have flown by but the beauty of the game of golf is how we’ve bonded a lot through the years.
Watching them get better and getting to know the nuances of the game of golf will carry them through life. They don’t realize it now because they both do other sports but golf is something you can do forever, and I’m thankful they’ve got the basics down.
I made sure to be there on that early Thursday morning to watch because our oldest is a senior in high school now and she ages out of the tournament.
I couldn’t help but notice the swarm of carts, parents, grandparents and siblings following around the Cubs Division golfers behind us. To see the young golfers like that under the age of 12 is what the Forsyth Junior is all about.
The three tournaments that the city’s recreation department puts on each summer gives all ages a chance to play. And the Forsyth Junior is one of the best bargains around because for $30 each golfer gets three days of play and a lunch after the final day’s play at Reynolds Park.
I’m sure a lot of the golfers in the Forsyth Senior later this month played in the Forsyth Junior and then the Forsyth Championship (formerly the Forsyth Invitational).
Maybe watching our two play in a pandemic made me more emotional than I should have been but golf is something all of us have been able to do together. I’m sure as they get older and move on to other stages of their lives they won’t remember that last round in the Forsyth Junior playing together.
I know I will.
Around the green
The 59th Forsyth Senior golf tournament will be held Aug. 27-28 at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase Golf & Country Club. The tournament deadline for entry for Forsyth County residents 50 and older will be Friday. For more information go to https://www.cityofws.org/2096/Forsyth-Championships or email Katie Thomas at katherinet@cityofws.org....
Zach Johnson, who last week won the prestigious Payne Stewart Award for his character and good will toward the game of golf, was asked what it will mean to not have fans at The Masters in November. I can't fathom not having the Masters tournament this year. It's unfortunate….,” Johnson said. “We would love to have fans out there. There's an entertainment value in our product, in our game, in our sport that's immense and it's fun knowing there's energy out there. You want that energy.”…
With the North Carolina High School Athletics Association announcing the move to of girls golf to the spring the Reagan girls team will have to wait to play. In the latest North Carolina rankings by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association, three of Reagan’s golfers are in the top 15. Junior Morgan Ketchum is seventh, freshman Macy Pate is 11th and sophomore Anna Howerton is 15th....
Laura Diaz of Winston-Salem fired a 64-67 to beat Rosie Jones by one shot to win the South Carolina Open over the weekend at Coblestone Golf Club in Columbia, S.C. Diaz wound up 11 under over the two days. Jones, who shot 67-65, and Philo also play on the LPGA Tour.
