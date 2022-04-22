 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watertown Wolves beat Carolina Thunderbirds 4-1 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

The Watertown Wolves, the regular-season champions in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, beat the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-1 on Friday night in the first game of the second round of the playoffs at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The best-of-3 series now moves to Watertown, N.Y., with Game Two scheduled for Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds, the fifth seed in the playoffs and the defending Commissioner's Cup champions from 2019, took a 1-0 lead on Viktor Grebennikov’s goal in the first period.

The Wolves, who were the highest-scoring team in the league this season with 290 goals, scored four straight goals in the second and third periods to pick up the victory.

Alexander Jmaeff, Jimmy Lodge, Justin MacDonald and Colin Chmelka scored goals for the Wolves.

The Wolves outshot the Thunderbirds 40-22.

