Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Harold Varner to play at PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

Among the newly announced players for the field at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:
Webb Simpson
2021-22 season
- No. 72 in world rankings, No. 115 in FedEx Cup points, No. 31 in U.S. Presidents Cup points
- T8 at RSM Classic, T13 at Travelers Championship, T14 at CJ Cup @ Summit
Notable
- First PGA Tour victory came at the 2011 Wyndham Championship
- Won 2012 U.S. Open
- T7 at 2021 Wyndham; has top-seven finishes in his last five Sedgefield appearances
- His $3,728,335 earned in 13 appearances tops the tournament's all-time earnings list
- Lives in Charlotte, born in Raleigh
- U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012, 2014, 2018
- U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2011, 2013, 2019
- U.S. Walker Cup team in 2007
Brandt Snedeker
2021-22 season
- T14 at The American Express, T18 at Valero Texas Open
- No. 175 in FedExCup points standings; one of six players to qualify for the playoffs in all 15 years
Notable
- Won Greensboro's first event branded as the Wyndham Championship in 2007; also his first Tour win
- Won the 2018 Wyndham after shooting a 59 in the first round; 10th multiple winner in Greensboro history
- No. 2 in Greensboro earnings, behind Simpson, with $2,922,725 in 14 appearances
- 2012 FedEx Cup champion
- Nine PGA Tour victories
- U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012 and 2016
- U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2013
Harold Varner
2021-22 season
- No. 37 in world rankings, No. 55 in FedEx Cup points, No. 29 in U.S. Presidents Cup points
- T6 at Players Championship, T3 at RBC Heritage, T4 at Zurich Classic, T13 at RBC Canadian
- T28 at Open Championship at St. Andrews
- Won 2022 Saudi International by making a 92-foot eagle putt on the final hole
Notable
- Grew up in Gastonia
- 2012 East Carolina alumnus
- Seventh consecutive Greensboro appearance
- T10 at 2017 Wyndham, T7 in 2020
- Earnings of more than $10.3 million since turning pro in 2013
About the Wyndham
Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; prices increase Sunday; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com