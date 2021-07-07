Webb Simpson gearing up for homestretch of PGA Tour season which will include Wyndham Championship

During his two weeks off after the British Open he’ll be at CCNC watching the U.S. Junior Amateur.

“Those two weeks off will be important before playing five in a row,” Simpson said. “This season has gone fast, but it’s been good.”

Here are 10 questions for Simpson about what’s ahead as he tries to catch fire to make a run on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He is 13th in points with the top six getting on the team with six more captain’s picks that will be added by Steve Stricker following the Tour Championship.

Your next tournament will be the British Open at Royal St. George’s but it’s not exactly a normal major. The golfers will have strict protocols because of COVID-19 concerns. What’s your take on all of that?

“The family can’t go but they haven’t gone for a while. We took James when he was like 6-months old but if they went this year they would have to quarantine 10 days. The players won’t have to do that so it’s a lot different. We can go to the course and go back to our house and hotel and that’s it.”

What’s your mindset going into that last stretch after the British Open when you will play five straight tournaments?