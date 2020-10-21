 Skip to main content
Wednesday's sports events on the air
BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Samsung Lions vs. KT Wiz (ESPN2)

MLB PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: World Series, Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles (WGHP)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Lokomotiv Moscow at Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar at Real Madrid (CBS All Access)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Atletico Madrid at Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach at Inter Milan, Porto at Manchester City, Marseille at Olympiacos, Liverpool at Ajax, Atalanta at Midtjylland (CBS All Access)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne and bett1HULKS Championships (Tennis)

