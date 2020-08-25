Western Carolina said through a statement Tuesday night that five students, who appeared in two compilations of racially charged Snapchat videos circulating social media over the weekend, are no longer enrolled at the university.
In its release, the university said it had no further comment on the people involved. However, Western Carolina cited its student code of conduct in its decision.
The decision came just two days after the Catamounts' football program opted out of sports-related activities — including cardio, weightlifting, drills, and practices that started back in mid-July — likely in effect until officials at Western Carolina concluded their review of the videos, which appeared Saturday and Sunday depicting several students, who appeared to be white, using the N-word. That was a cause initiated by roughly five players, including former West Forsyth standout Jaylon McMillon who is a sophomore safety at Western Carolina, and gained team-wide support in addition to head coach Mark Speir and athletics director Alex Gary. The incidents grabbed the attention of Manteo Mitchell, a WCU alum and silver medalist in track and field at the 2012 London Olympics, as well.
McMillon praised the decision in a Twitter post Tuesday night.
"CHANGE has come thank you @WCU for doing what was right!!!" the post read.
CHANGE has come thank you @WCU for doing what was right!!! pic.twitter.com/3SWd7Ubqi8— Jaylon mcmillon (@JaylonM4) August 25, 2020
A first mashup of Snapchat videos lasting roughly 24 seconds, recorded and spread across social media Saturday, included what appear to be three women and a man using the N-word. The university on Tuesday identified the three women as students along with a non-student.
A second video compilation spreading Sunday, totaling more than a minute and a half, displayed two white men who the university identified as students as well in its statement. The men contended that their "OK" hand gesture wasn't part of a recent trend in which the symbol has been hijacked to suggest white power. One of the men proceeded to use the N-word referring to Black women.
McMillon said he traded messages in a group text with a few teammates — including Jabril Muhammad, McMillon's redshirt freshman roommate from St. Petersburg, Fla; Zach Hayes; Donnavan Spencer; and Christian Harris — about the videos Saturday and discussion about opting out began. Speir and Gary agreed with the decision after a Zoom meeting that included players.
Speir reaffirmed his support Monday afternoon in a statement. Gary told the Journal via email Monday night that he was proud of the players.
"They realize they have a special opportunity to use their platform as student-athletes to help create awareness and promote respect for everyone on our campus," Gary said. "The football team came to Coach Speir and me to let us know that they would be focusing their time and energy not on football activities, but on actively engaging with students on campus to help put a stop to behaviors that do not promote an environment of acceptance and equality."
