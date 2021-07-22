What ACC football players are saying about name, image and likeness opportunities

Payton Wilson, N.C. State inside linebacker

“We actually have a class, from 5 to 6 once a week, just going over rules and regulations. I don't know anything about taxes being a college student, and we have to do stuff with taxes now, so we have educational programs that are really helping us out.”

Airon Servais, Syracuse offensive lineman and redshirt senior

“You've definitely got to get kind of creative with some of the different things you can do, because obviously you'll need to think about stuff, but there's all kinds of different things. I've been a little slow of a go because this is big-boy stuff when you start talking about contracts. I don't want to make an honest mistake with something and I end up getting sued or whatever it might be. So definitely trying to take my time and really look at contracts and see if it's a smart thing to do or not.”

Milton