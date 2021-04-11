What Adam Sandler and others are saying about Will Zalatoris at The Masters

"I played a lot of golf with him over the last say year, year and a half. ... Having seen him progress and his confidence level just continue to progress over the last year and a half, I'm not surprised. It is very difficult this weekend to come out in the position he was in in the final group on Saturday and to – it's just a different feeling. Then in this wind, to control his high ball flight and to make putts on these greens when you don't see other greens like this, especially in windy conditions, I thought it's extremely impressive. It's awesome. It's going to move him, obviously, significantly up on that Ryder Cup points list on a Ryder Cup year, second in a major is a huge move. But not surprised to be honest. Does he remind me of myself? I mean, we have similarities and differences. We train together. We use the same trainer, and then we've practiced and played a lot over the last year. So, again, this is not a surprise. I got asked about him back in Napa Valley, and it's just coming full scale now." – Jordan Spieth.