What Adam Sandler and others are saying about Will Zalatoris at The Masters

What they're saying about Will Zalatoris after the final round Sunday:
"Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud." – actor Adam Sandler, a reference to comparisons that Zalatoris resembles the caddie, played by Jared Van Snellenberg, from the 1996 film "Happy Gilmore." Zalatoris' wedge has these words engraved on it: "Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddy."
"I played a lot of golf with him over the last say year, year and a half. ... Having seen him progress and his confidence level just continue to progress over the last year and a half, I'm not surprised. It is very difficult this weekend to come out in the position he was in in the final group on Saturday and to – it's just a different feeling. Then in this wind, to control his high ball flight and to make putts on these greens when you don't see other greens like this, especially in windy conditions, I thought it's extremely impressive. It's awesome. It's going to move him, obviously, significantly up on that Ryder Cup points list on a Ryder Cup year, second in a major is a huge move. But not surprised to be honest. Does he remind me of myself? I mean, we have similarities and differences. We train together. We use the same trainer, and then we've practiced and played a lot over the last year. So, again, this is not a surprise. I got asked about him back in Napa Valley, and it's just coming full scale now." – Jordan Spieth.
"It's great to see. He's been playing phenomenal golf. I think I read he didn't have any status anywhere a year and a half ago, and he's trying to win the Masters. It's a testament for a lot of guys who don't have status just to see that it can be done with six months of really good play. I've heard he's been a great player for a long time. Not a big surprise to me." – Webb Simpson, former Wake Forest golfer.
"What. A. Run. Always proud of you, Will, and excited to see what you do next!" – @WakeMGolf on Twitter.
"Wow! So impressed by @WillZalatoris and his runner-up finish! Great young man and a very special talent. Looking forward to seeing him at @WyndhamChamp in August." – Mark Brazil, Wyndham Championship tournament director, @WyndhamTD on Twitter.
