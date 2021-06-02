What they're saying about Mike Krzyzewski's impending retirement

The reaction about the impending retirement of Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke was wide ranging on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Krzyzewski will step away from the Blue Devils’ program that won five national championships on his watch after the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Here are a few samples:
BREAKING for @FO_Sports: Initial comments from former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after the 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/4icSMhAczn— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 2, 2021
"To all of us, [Coach K] is Duke. ... I can't imagine my life without him."—@JayBilas after the news of Coach K's plans to retire following next season. pic.twitter.com/sMYZ1tmA8o— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2021
Just learned on vacation in Maui where we are 6 hrs earlier vs EST that Coach K is stepping down as Coach at @DukeMBB I am not shocked as we saw Roy Williams leave & now Coach K . The instability & wackiness in college hoops doesn’t make for a fun time .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 2, 2021
Today on The @AGoldFan Show @LeVelleMoton joined to talk about his thoughts as he contemplates the retirement of #CoachK. Listen to the full convo in the "Best Of" pod here: https://t.co/ShigPwo0VJ pic.twitter.com/I3O6s8n5pj— 99.9 The Fan (@999TheFan) June 2, 2021
1980: It didn’t take long for Krzyzewski to nab his first win as Blue Devil. In his Nov. 29 debut, Duke toppled Stetson on the floor of Cameron Indoor Stadium, the first of many wins to come:https://t.co/ZKRVZjKl43 pic.twitter.com/h4rQBEcrQq— Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) June 2, 2021
Wow. The announcement we knew was coming sooner than later. One more year with the greatest coach in the history of college basketball at the helm.Love you Coach K. Let’s finish this ride on top. pic.twitter.com/NtKJNj0Gv6— The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) June 2, 2021
