For those who follow sports or hope for its return outside of bubbles or empty ballparks, Wednesday seemed to offer less hope than most days recently.
Here's how the day, and some of its conflicting messages, unfolded:
• While we were finishing our cereal, Connecticut grabbed the day's early headlines by announcing it was shutting down its 2020 football season. While other programs are making plans, becoming the first Football Bowl Subdivision program to make that call because of the spread of the coronavirus is significant.
• The Big Ten Conference, however, followed about 75 minutes later by saying its 10-game conference-only schedule would start on Labor Day weekend. The 14-team league gave us a colorful logo schedule, even saying the Michigan-Ohio State game would be Oct. 24 in the Big (But Likely Mostly Empty) House.
• Just before lunch, the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News reported that the Pac-12 Conference was considering loans of up to $83 million per school (10 years, 3.75 percent) should the football season be canceled.
The coronavirus is getting credit for causing distress, although it hasn't contributed to lavish spending over the years by Power Five athletics departments and their boosters. Clemson's booster club this week said it is hoping fans won't request ticket or donation refunds, because it provides Clemson's athletics department $38 million annually, yet Clemson is paying Dabo Swinney more than $9 million annually to coach football and the university's $55 million football center features bowling lanes, a basketball court and nine holes of miniature golf. But we digress ...
• While not related to sports, the Orange County Health Department is asking the University of North Carolina to use online instruction for the first five weeks of the fall semester, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reports. Freshmen moved into residence halls during the weekend, and classes are scheduled to begin Monday. Later on this Wednesday afternoon, UNC's emergency faculty executive committee met to talk about it.
• Just after lunch, the American Athletic Conference, which includes East Carolina, said it would play an eight-game conference season with four non-conference games. The Pirates are scheduled to host Marshall on Aug. 29, a 50th anniversary tribute to the Thundering Herd team that crashed near Huntington, W.Va., returning from a game in Greenville in 1970, but athletics director Jon Gilbert says the game could get pushed to later in the season. More on that in a moment.
• About mid-afternoon, we learned that Louisville had halted workouts for its men's and women's soccer, volleyball and field hockey teams because 29 athletes tested positive. The athletics director, Vince Tyra, blamed an off-campus party on Aug. 1 that ran contrary to a 10-person limit on gatherings by Gov. Andy Beshear. "I’m incredibly disappointed and frustrated with what’s occurred," Tyra said, according to the Louisville (Ky.) Courier-Journal.
• Wake Forest, which had been quiet publicly about its plans for preseason football training, announced that workouts would actually begin Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, East Carolina (more in another moment) and N.C. State are under way, Carolina also gets going on Thursday, and Duke and Appalachian State will open Friday. More on the Demon Deacs in yet another moment ...
• And just before drive time, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that Phase Two restrictions in North Carolina would be extended through Sept. 11, or the Friday after the Labor Day weekend. What's not clear is how that Marshall-East Carolina game could be played before even a limited crowd in August or the impact on North Carolina public high schools, whose start of official fall sports practices had already been delayed until Sept. 1.
“We do not have anything to share at this point," Que Tucker, the N.C. High School Athletic Association's commissioner, wrote via email to Journal staff writer Patrick Ferlise. "We will be providing an update to the membership very soon.”
• Then when we got home from work, in a concession that the college football season simply won't be what any of us expect if it even happens, Wake Forest and Appalachian State announced that they won't meet, after all, on Sept. 11 but will give us a three-game series to enjoy.
In years other than in 2020.
